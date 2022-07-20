Wednesday, 20 July 2022

New incentives for rich residency-seekers to invest locally

    Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash says the new Active Investor Plus visa will attract "active and high-value migrants". Photo: RNZ
    Wealthy foreigners seeking residency in New Zealand will soon be incentivised to invest directly in local companies rather than in shares or bonds.

    The government unveiled an overhaul of the investor visa settings this afternoon, replacing two categories with a new pathway.

    The new system means applicants will have to invest at least $15 million over three years or just $5 million if the funds go directly to a New Zealand business.

    Investors will also have to spend roughly four months over four years in the country, about a month longer than now.

    Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash said the old visa categories attracted more than $12 billion over the past decade but much of it was passive investment in shares and bonds.

    He said the new Active Investor Plus visa would attract "active and high-value migrants" who could offer their international expertise to local businesses.

    "Overall, the visa changes are a win-win for New Zealand and migrant investors. Investors secure an opportunity to invest in smart and innovative New Zealand businesses that have the potential to be globally successful, and Kiwi businesses gain valuable skills, connections, and capital."

    Immigration Minister Michael Wood said the changes would bring New Zealand's settings in line with Australia's.

    "The new visa category will help to attract investors that will remain in New Zealand for the long term, bringing their skills and experience to increase our productivity and competitiveness, supporting our transition to a high wage, productive economy," Wood said.

    The new category will open on 19 September. Applications already in the pipeline will still be processed, but new applications under the old settings will not be accepted after 27 July.

    RNZ

