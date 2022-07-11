No-one rings the bell at the bottom of the market

It was in my first column of last year that I posed the question; will 2021 be the hangover year for investments?

Would the financial stimulus provided by governments and central banks globally, to help get us through the Covid-induced disruption, cause economic stress when these measures were removed? As it turned out, the stimulus remained in place for much of 2021.

So far 2022 has been very different. During the first six months of this year, we have seen significant contractions in sharemarkets both in New Zealand and globally.

The NZSX 50, which tracks the value of New Zealands 50 largest listed companies, has contracted by -16.61%.

The S&P 500 which covers 500 of America’s largest corporates has reduced by -20.57%. The Nasdaq index which has a technology bias has contracted by -29.52%. All of these indices are now below where they were 12 months ago.

In parallel with this sharemarket correction, consumer and business confidence has also fallen to levels not seen since the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-09 or in some cases since the 1991-92 recession. There should be no major surprises here: sharemarket corrections are a normal (even if uncomfortable) phenomena as economies move through the business cycle.

However, what makes this cycle different is the specific trigger for this correction. In this case it was the rapid change in direction from central banks, such as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the US Federal Reserve, in response to the unexpectedly sharp increase in inflation.

When interest rates increase in this way, it has a negative impact on the value of bonds as well as shares. For instance, an investor in New Zealand Government Bonds, as represented by the S&P/NZX NZ Government Bond index, has seen the value of their bond holding reduce by -7.44% over the first six months of 2022.

As a result, the stabilising benefit bonds normally provide to a portfolio, which tend to counterbalance shares, is completely lost.

This has caused many investors to experience sharply negative returns over the last six months, even those with conservative asset allocations.

In my professional life I have seen investors struggle with this experience on two particular occasions; 1994 and the first six months of this year.

In 1994, we saw a sharp increase in interest rates which caused a savage drop in both shares and bonds together.

With time interest rates resumed their downward trend, which helped both shares and bonds recover their value.

However, this time, the longer-term trend for interest rates may be up, not down, so this would be a continued headwind for both shares and bonds.

This has prompted one Australian consulting firm to suggest that when considering the future outlook for shares that 5 is the new 10. In other words, we should halve our return expectations.

And this is before we consider the impact that lower bond returns will have on portfolios. So what does this mean for the management of your portfolio and investment decisions?

1. You need to think carefully about the asset allocation in your portfolio and the assets that you are relying on to diversify risk. Some of the traditional thinking about asset allocations and the types of investment that you hold may need to be reviewed and updated.

2. In a falling interest rate market, the bond part of a portfolio requires less management. In a rising interest rate market, a more active style is required if you are going to avoid, or at least reduce the possibility of, capital losses.

3. The value of many shares have now fallen to a point where the valuations are more realistic and aligned to historical averages. This does not mean that asset values won’t fall further, but we are certainly looking at better value than we were seeing 12 months ago.

4. If you are establishing a new portfolio, or adding significant capital to an existing portfolio, then consider implementing a tranching programme. With such a programme, your portfolio would initially be established with a more conservative allocation and then be progressively rebalanced at set intervals. In this way your capital is progressively exposed to share market risk.

5. It is always tempting to try to pick the bottom of the market, but history shows that the lift off the bottom can be very strong and that missing these lifts can be detrimental to your overall performance. The reality is, that no-one rings a bell at the bottom of the market.

And I will finish with a Warren Buffet quote: the stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient. I encourage you to be both patient and well informed.

-- Peter Ashworth is a principal of New Zealand Funds Management Ltd and is a Dunedin-based financial adviser. The opinions expressed in this column are his own and not necessarily that of his employer. His disclosure statements are available on request and free of charge.