Dunedin
13
|
7
Friday,
Fri,
26
August
Aug
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Business
Converting woolshed for weddings a winner
Ewe beauty.
Non-executive directors’ fee increases 3.1%
A report released today on directors’ fees shows an element of "catch-up" in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Head girl founds hijab firm
The "Girl Boss" badge — amid a plethora of achievements on the blazer of Bayfield High School head girl Sofea Haizal— says it all.
Recruitment in a post-Covid environment
Sourcing talent is the biggest business constraint facing New Zealand organisations.
Tupperware calls time on NZ business
Tupperware is closing its New Zealand business after almost 50 years of selling its mainly plastic household products.
Govt fleshes out plan to improve supermarket competition
The Government has detailed how it will make supermarket giants enable competitors to buy goods from their wholesale arms.
Long-awaited Langlands Hotel open with cafe
It has been a long wait but the Langlands Hotel is now open for business.
Dunedin, city of creativity
Promoting Dunedin as an art destination could be a key to attracting tourists back to the city, a new report for Enterprise Dunedin says.
HWEN climate action partnership ‘on track’
He Waka Eke Noa chairman Michael Ahie says the primary sector climate action partnership is "on track", despite "some unfounded speculation and conjecture" about the process.
Context is important in resolving conflict
As a person who helps people navigate conflict and misunderstandings, context is to me as water is to fish.
Government taking direct control of Kiwibank
The government is taking direct control of Kiwibank.
Government extends working holiday visas amid dire staff shortages
The crippling workforce shortages hitting multiple sectors could be about to ease through the Government's extension of working holiday visas.
Brewer thrilled with inner city move
After a busy opening weekend, a Dunedin brewer say the move from the suburbs to the city has been a success.
Rezoning unworkable: Port Otago
Port Otago says the proposed residential rezoning of land behind a Sawyers Bay warehouse would be incompatible with its proposed use.
Changes to protect electricity consumers
Urgent changes have been made by the Electricity Authority to protect consumers from unfair prices in the wake of the NZ Aluminium Smelter’s 2021 announcement to extend operations.
‘World class’ business school lab opened
The bell has rung out, the trading room is open and now commerce students can get real life experience on the trading floor from Dunedin.
Airport firm announces dividend
Queenstown Airport Corporation has declared a shareholder dividend of $1.3 million — the first since pre-Covid times.
Les Mills moving to Meridian
A central Dunedin gym which has been in the same location for more than 40 years is set to make the move to Meridian Mall.
Scottish shop getting its own place again
Cruise ships are set to sail into Port Otago from overseas, but The Scottish Shop has a shorter journey to make — just 180m.
Woman stole NZ Post mail for two years
A woman has been convicted of stealing mail from New Zealand Post's Christchurch mail centre over a period of up to two years.
