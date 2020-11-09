NZ officials to inspect Cook Islands, small business lending expanded

pm_and_grant.png Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Image: RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson have announced changes to the small business lending scheme, and moves towards a Cook Islands travel bubble.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says Cabinet has agreed to expand the small business lending scheme.

"The scheme opened in May, and to date close to 100,000 businesses have received the loan, with a total lending of $1.6 billion," he said today.

"The average value of each loan is modest, at around $17,000, with smaller businesses being the target. It is much needed working capital to help businesses who have been in a tight spot. A small number of borrowers have already repaid their loan."

He says supporting small businesses remains a central principal in Labour's five-point economic plan, and the changes signed off today make the scheme more attractive to prospective borrowers, and do not require legislation.

The changes include:

Extend the life of the scheme for a further three years - the loans scheme had been due to end on 31 December

Extend the interest free period from one year to two years, with existing borrowers to be migrated to the new arrangements

Broadening what the loan can be spent on, outside of core business operating costs to, for example, capital items

Robertson says the next steps are to have officials provide further advice on more changes to the scheme, including allowing businesses to re-borrow if they've already paid back and draw down a second loan, an increase to the borrowing cap, and further adjusting eligibility criteria.

He says Cabinet anticipates considering these changes before the end of 2020, but some of them would require legislative change.

"We also want to look at how this support sits alongside other measures such as the Wage Subsidy scheme, the business finance guarantee scheme, and also to look at broader questions around access to finance for small businesses."

Moves towards Cook Islands travel bubble

Ardern says officials are set to visit the Cook Islands from November 14 for an inspection with the goal of confirming a safe travel bubble.

"While I don't wish to put any time-frames on a potential travel bubble, it is my aim and hope that this can resume as soon as is safely possible, and this on-the-ground visit by officials to the Cook Islands is the next step in that process," she said.

"We of course have also said to counterparts in the Cook Islands we welcome any visits that they may wish to do in the other direction to equally assure themselves of the practices that we would have in place at the border too."

She says she does not expect to make an announcement within the next week, but positive moves are being made.

"Keep in mind it's not just New Zealand saying 'we're ready to go', the Cook Islands need to give their approval too, and that's really important because they have Covid-free status," she says.

"At the moment we're getting everything in place, we do want to go over and make sure we're having those face to face talks, in part, one of the things we've always been mindful of: it's not just the aviation border, it's the maritime border that has been an area of risk for both countries. Just checking all those arrangements are what both sides would expect is important."

Ardern says there are still some inconsistencies that need to be resolved for how Australia handles isolation-free travel before a similar trans-Tasman bubble is possible.

"Australia at the moment has indicated their hotspot regime wouldn't close down travel from any given state until they had as many as 10 cases or more a day over a three day period. Now, New Zealand would consider 30 cases in the community an unreasonable risk, Australia at the moment is saying that that would be within their tolerance."

She says New Zealand needs to be very very clear about guarantees for managing resurgences in a given Australian state.

"In many respects Australia's questions... are easier, because we're treated as one nation, we have a very low tolerance for Covid, we have a strategy of elimination, so in many respects it was always going to be a harder question for us than it was for them."

She says she last spoke to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison about trans-Tasman travel after New Zealand's general election.