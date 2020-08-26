NZ stock exchange under cyber attack

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The exchange went offline at 11.24am and was still offline as midday approached.
"NZX confirms that it is working with its network service provider [Spark] to address a further issue today, impacting NZX system connectivity. It appears that this is similar to yesterday's issue," a spokesman said.
Yesterday, trading was halted for an hour in the afternoon.
In a joint statement with Spark, NZX said yesterday it "experienced a volumetric DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack from offshore, which impacted NZX system connectivity".
"As such, NZX decided to halt trading in its cash markets at approximately [3.57pm]. A DDoS attack aims to disrupt service by saturating a network with significant volumes of internet traffic."
The statement added that the attack "was able to be mitigated and connectivity has now been restored for NZX".