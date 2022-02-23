Wednesday, 23 February 2022

OCR now 1%, more increases signalled

    1. Business

    adrian_orr_nzh.jpg

    Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo: NZ Herald
    Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo: NZ Herald
    The Reserve Bank has lifted the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 1%.

    In his first Monetary Policy Statement for the year, Governor Adrian Orr indicated that further rate rises were coming.

    "The [Monetary Policy] Committee agreed that further removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time given the medium-term outlook for growth and employment, and the upside risks to inflation," he said.

    The central bank is now predicting the OCR to peak at about 3% by 2023. In its November statement it had forecast a peak of 2.5%.

    The committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank's bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme - through both bond maturities and managed sales.

    The New Zealand dollar firmed to US67.55c compared US67.38c just before the 2pm release of the monetary policy statement, while local bond yields barely changed.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter