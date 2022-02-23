OCR now 1%, more increases signalled

adrian_orr_nzh.jpg Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. Photo: NZ Herald

The Reserve Bank has lifted the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 1%.

In his first Monetary Policy Statement for the year, Governor Adrian Orr indicated that further rate rises were coming.

"The [Monetary Policy] Committee agreed that further removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time given the medium-term outlook for growth and employment, and the upside risks to inflation," he said.

The central bank is now predicting the OCR to peak at about 3% by 2023. In its November statement it had forecast a peak of 2.5%.

The committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank's bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme - through both bond maturities and managed sales.

The New Zealand dollar firmed to US67.55c compared US67.38c just before the 2pm release of the monetary policy statement, while local bond yields barely changed.