Thursday, 18 November 2021

ODT 160th: Copy flew over the printer's desk

    1. Business

    In the late 1970s, newspaper production was still an industrial process involving molten metal, ink-laden rollers and pages pieced together line by line.

    For more than four decades, film of that long-gone process, shot at the Otago Daily Times by then-stone hand typographer Wayne Parsons, lay unseen.

    A portion of that film has been digitised and made available to mark this month’s 160th anniversary of New Zealand’s longest-running daily newspaper.

    To view the official ODT 160th anniversary publication, click here.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter