ODT 160th: Copy flew over the printer's desk

In the late 1970s, newspaper production was still an industrial process involving molten metal, ink-laden rollers and pages pieced together line by line.

For more than four decades, film of that long-gone process, shot at the Otago Daily Times by then-stone hand typographer Wayne Parsons, lay unseen.

A portion of that film has been digitised and made available to mark this month’s 160th anniversary of New Zealand’s longest-running daily newspaper.

