Organic growers finding their happy place

Market gardeners Lian Redding and Fiona Collings are keen to continue as small-scale growers. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Growing food is undeniably hard work, organic market gardener Lian Redding says.

But he and his partner Fiona Collings, of Waewae Permaculture, near Osborne, get "mental and emotional fuel" from being vendors at the Otago Farmers Market.

Compliments were received at every market they attended, whether it was a customer saying a tomato they had bought was the best they had ever eaten, or how well the couple’s salad mix lasted.

And it was that sort of feedback that was so heartening, Mr Redding said.

The business was started by Ms Collings, who had previously worked for well-known market gardener John McCafferty.

Organic growers were scarce in the South and he was excited by her interest.

She kept in touch with him and other organic growers, and was later joined in the business by her partner.

They had a good network with other growers, supporting each other.

From the get-go, their aim had always been to have a stall at the farmers’ market and they started there as soon as they had the scale, simultaneously launching a home delivery service.

They have been at the market for three seasons, and Mr Redding described it as "fantastic".

Customers were "super dedicated" and the market management was supportive of those starting out, and also of the couple being casual vendors, working with them to support them "in whatever we can do".

Mr Redding was concerned about the dearth of succession in produce growing, when there was a hungry market for local, fresh food.

"The unique thing and encouragement for people starting is that demand outstrips supply.

"If they start out as an organic grower, they would be able to sell it," he said.

The couple were keen to remain small-scale growers; they had avoided going down the hospitality sector supply route as they did not have enough produce.

At the market, it was a case of "the more the merrier" — they wanted to see other growers there as well.

They did not view them as competitors — rather it was making the market even more attractive.

Despite the hard work involved, Mr Redding said the couple "wouldn’t change it for the world".

"It’s nice having a lot of food to eat as perks ... work hard, eat well."