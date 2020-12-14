Otago manufacturing strengthens despite supply chain concern

A container ship arrives in Auckland earlier this year. Manufacturers were concerned with disruptions to global shipping, including port congestion in the upper North Island. PHOTO: THE NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Manufacturing in Otago and Southland has held steady, continuing its upward climb after a major drop in August.

The Otago Southland Employers’ Association’s Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) had the region’s manufacturing level at 54.4 points.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates that manufacturing is generally expanding; below 50 indicates declining.

In August, after the announcement of the Auckland Covid-19 lockdown, the sector went as low as 37.9 points.

The association’s chief executive, Virginia Nicholls, said there were clear concerns within manufacturing about disruptions to supply chains.

"There are significant concerns with the disruption to global shipping, the recent port strikes in Australia, along with the port congestion in the upper North Island.

"As a result of this, there are significant concerns for importers with supply chain delays for raw materials along with longer lead times."

Exporters were facing higher costs for logistics because of the supply chain issues and there were reduced options to get products to market, she said.

Some manufacturers were reviewing their supply chain reliability.

Due to the reduction in commercial air passenger travel, the cost of airfreight has increased significantly for exporters.

Elsewhere in the index commentary, new orders were above 60; production levels were 54.2; stocks of finished products and deliveries of raw materials were the same, and employment levels were in decline.

"This month we had 58% of positive comments which is similar to last month," Mrs Nicholls said.

Construction continued to be busy and the apprentice boost scheme to help employers to keep and take on new apprentices was working well.

For some machinery and equipment manufacturers there were still some delays with future contracts due to Covid-19, Mrs Nicholls said.

Skill shortages remained a significant issue, but the flexi-wage subsidy available to businesses that employ new workers was positive.

The horticulture and viticulture industries were still concerned there would not be enough experienced workers to help with the summer harvest, Mrs Nicholls said.