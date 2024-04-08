Outgoing Modaks owner keen to help next proprietor

Modaks Espresso owner Jack Bradbury says it is time for a fresh start. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The outgoing owner of a popular Dunedin cafe hopes the promise of a helping hand will be enough to entice a new "custodian" to take the reins.

After six years at the helm of Modaks Espresso in George St, outgoing owner Jack Bradbury has listed the business for sale.

Mr Bradbury said he was grateful for his years spent behind the counter, but it was time for a fresh start.

To help the next proprietor settle in he was offering to be available to answer questions and provide advice through the first six months.

Ongoing support was lacking in plenty of businesses, many owners handing over the keys without a second thought, he said.

"There are always many questions people have that are somewhat hard to find answers for.

"If you’ve got someone you can send a text to or phone up ... it does make it much easier."

He said he planned to stay in Dunedin in a hospitality capacity, but was not sure yet what that would be.

Modaks had a bright future, he said.

He estimated the quirky cafe had been operating for about 30 years before he took over.

He was grateful to have embedded himself in the cafe’s legacy and for the opportunity to add his own personal touches.

While he had no control over what direction the next owners would take it in, Mr Bradbury imagined any prospective buyer would be aligned with the cafe’s character.

"You do become a custodian in a way ... it would be nice to see it continue like some of the other old businesses in Dunedin that have been around for a while.

"Hopefully, that happens, but there’s no guarantee."

The past three years in particular had brought their fair share of challenges, including the Covid pandemic and George St roadworks, but Modaks had been able to deliver good service along with good food and coffee throughout, which had been appreciated by the cafe’s clientele, he believed.

It was hard to put into words just what made Modaks so special.

But the atmosphere, history, welcoming attitude and the generations of students who had passed through the cafe’s doors had all helped.

"It’s quite a unique business with quite a unique atmosphere. I’d like to think there’s something for everybody."