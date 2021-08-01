Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
16
|
6
Monday,
Mon,
16
August
Aug
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Heart and sole of South D
After 66 years, a legendary Dunedin shoe shop has moved to a new location.
Peanut Butter king promotes ‘have a go’ at business message
Peanut Butter king promotes ‘have a go’ at business message
"It's just being real."
Home ownership a fading dream in Dunedin
Home ownership a fading dream in Dunedin
Otago’s median house price has ballooned over the past couple of years so is owning a home still a possibility?
Former ports boss charged over stevedore's death
Former ports boss charged over stevedore's death
Tony Gibson, the former chief executive of the Ports of Auckland, has been charged following the death of a stevedore.
Construction delays due to materials
Construction delays due to materials
Increases in costs and shipping delays are putting pressure on Otago builders.
Wonky Plait sister act: a business is born
Wonky Plait sister act: a business is born
Potentially, they are Otago’s youngest entrepreneurs.
Port Otago confident of sound Covid-19 protocols
Port Otago confident of sound Covid-19 protocols
Port Otago is confident that if a ship arrived in Dunedin with Covid-19 infected crew members, it has the right systems in place to manage the situation.
NZ's top five consumer complaints
NZ's top five consumer complaints
Gemma Rasmussen from Consumer NZ tells RNZ the top five complaints that come their way from the New Zealand public - including one winter-specific suburban gripe.
Building material shortages affecting the entire industry - survey
Building material shortages affecting the entire industry - survey
Pressure is mounting on the building sector, which is grappling with big losses and costs from delays and rising costs.
House price growth slows in South
House price growth slows in South
Otago and Southland are below the national average for house price growth in the past three months, the latest QV house price index shows.
Question the validity of past assumptions, practices
Question the validity of past assumptions, practices
Are you a frog? More correctly, are you a frog slowly being boiled in a pot?
Job scheme helping to keep talent in town
Job scheme helping to keep talent in town
Internships are enticing some of Dunedin’s best and brightest student talents to stay in the city after graduation.
Woman charged after tool sold 47 times, never delivered
Woman charged after tool sold 47 times, never delivered
A Masterton woman has been arrested after she allegedly sold a multi-tool 47 times over two weeks on Facebook Marketplace and never provided the product.
New house values: Property market 'clearly cooling' - QV
New house values: Property market 'clearly cooling' - QV
National house price growth slowed 2.3 per cent last month compared to the latest quarter from May to July, according to the QV House Price Index.
Dunedin hotel to welcome guests back soon
Dunedin hotel to welcome guests back soon
After spending 16 months mothballed, a Dunedin hotel will reopen in November.
Casino setting about renewing licence
Casino setting about renewing licence
Work has begun on the renewal of Dunedin’s Grand Casino’s licence to operate.
Airport wants transtasman service back
Airport wants transtasman service back
Air New Zealand could take over a transtasman service from Dunedin Airport, but the airport warns it will not happen until Covid-19 vaccination rates are high enough for normal travel to resume.
Harvey Norman renting site
Harvey Norman renting site
The former Warehouse site in Maclaggan St, Dunedin, has been leased temporarily to retail store Harvey Norman.
Workforce woes not going away for farmers: survey
Workforce woes not going away for farmers: survey
Farmer confidence might be holding but the latest Federated Farmers farm confidence survey shows a deepening concern about the ability to plug workforce gaps.
Students growing horticulture investment
Students growing horticulture investment
Two University of Otago business students spied an opportunity to make the horticulture sector easily accessible for everyday investors. Business reporter Riley Kennedy caught up with the 21...
Read more