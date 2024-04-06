Peanuts recalled over toxin concerns

Photo: Supplied/Ministry for Primary Industries

Two budget brands of peanuts are being recalled because they contain aflatoxins - a byproduct of mould - at higher-than-allowable levels.

The recall affects specific batches of Value Pack roasted salted peanuts, and nuts and raisins; and Refill Pack roasted nut mix and raw nut mix.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said aflatoxins came from a group of moulds that grew on foods produced in hot and tropical climates.

"Levels of aflatoxin in the New Zealand diet are usually very low and don't represent a health risk, however, consumption of food products with increased levels of aflatoxin over an extended period of time can be harmful."

The recalled products had been imported. Although they underwent testing, they were released by the importer in error without confirming the results, Arbuckle said.

The products had been removed from stores and were not available overseas.

Food Safety had received no notifications of illness, Arbuckle said.

The products affected by the recall were:

- Value Pack (VP) Nuts and Raisins (400g), best before 29 September 2024

- Value Pack (VP) Roasted Salted Peanuts (400g), best before 8 October 2024 and 15 October 2024

- Value Pack (VP) Roasted Salted Peanuts (750g), best before 8 October 2024

- Refill Pack brand Roasted Nut Mix (850g), best before 5 March 2024

- Refill Pack brand Raw Nut Mix (850g), best before 5 October 2024

Anyone who had bought any of the affected batches should not consume them and should return them to the place of purchase for a refund, Arbuckle said.

The affected products were sold at selected supermarkets throughout New Zealand.

Anyone who had consumed the product and was concerned for their health should contact their GP or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.