Polytech students keen to help out

Preparing for internships are Otago Polytechnic School of Business students Maria Olmos (from front, left), Hannah-Jane Calder-Wood, Danielle Philippa, Nathan Laurie and Penny Tran; (from back, left) Daniel Vanderveen, Yuriy Fedorovych, Chongchong (Derek) Sun and Devansh Patel. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Here to help.

That is the message from Otago Polytechnic’s School of Business, which has a pool of interns ready to support Dunedin businesses through the coming months.

Every year, students from the school go into the workplace to assist organisations with any tasks they need done.

A particular focus this year was aiding the Covid-19 recovery, lecturer Melissa Clarke-Fuller said.

She described the students as "junior employees, ready to go", their specialist areas included accounting, event management, human resource management, marketing and sales, and strategic and applied management.

Whether a business needed help looking after its customers or doing marketing, it was an opportunity for organisations to "have someone do those little things they wouldn’t normally have time to do".

It was also an opportunity to have a new set of eyes look at an operation, and it did not cost anything.

There were still about 25 students to place in businesses.

Business students were a diverse mix from all over the world; one had videography and photography skills — "for a business, having that skill-set in-house is amazing, and it’s affordable", she said.

While the ultimate outcome would be the students getting a job, which had previously happened, that was not the expectation.

She encouraged businesses to get in touch with her and outline what their needs were so they could be matched with a student.

Danielle Philippa, who is studying accounting, was hoping to start work soon at an audio publishing studio.

She was excited about what ideas she could "bring to the table".

That hands-on experience was very valuable and "great for the CV as well".

She was also excited to see a business from the very beginning and to be able to look back in a few years to see how it had evolved.

Nathan Laurie, who is majoring in events management, had been placed with the learning and teaching department at the polytechnic, and was going to help run a Student Voice symposium in September.

Having interns also added a "bit more of a modern perspective" to organisations, he said.