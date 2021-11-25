Thursday, 25 November 2021

Proactive measures enable MTF Finance to lift profit

    1. Business

    Dunedin's NZX-listed finance company has announced a 61% increase in its profit after tax for the year ended September 30.

    MTF Finance released its full-year result to the market yesterday, with the company posting an $8million profit after tax.

    The result reflected the proactive measures by MTF last year to address uncertainty and forecast increase in credit risk, the company’s announcement said.

    "Whilst lingering economic uncertainty remains, the strong sales performance, record low unemployment and our Covid-19 loan rehabilitation programme assisting affected customers means that MTF Finance is able to release some of last year’s Covid-19 credit risk allowance," the company said.

    MTF’s underlying profit after tax, which removed the volatility of unrealised fair value movements including the credit risk allowance, dropped slightly to $7.45million, down from $7.5million in 2020.

    Commission paid to shareholder originators increased 6.2% to a record high of $45.4million.

    The company’s sales increased by $58.4million, or 12%, on the back of what it said was a strong recovery following the initial shock of Covid-19 in New Zealand and subsequent lockdowns.

    MTF would be reinvesting in the business through a substantial upgrade to its IT systems and infrastructure over the next two to three years.

    The company’s board had approved a final dividend of 2.83 cents a share for payment on November 30.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter