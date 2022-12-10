Puzzle attracts start-up funding

Developers and founders of game studio company Cheese Berries, the recipient of StartUp grant from the Centre of Digital Excellence, are Chunlai (Trina) Yang and her husband Chengxiang (Sean) Li. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A young Dunedin couple is getting ready to launch a mobile puzzle game similar to Candy Crush Saga and Two Dots.

Chengxiang (Sean) Li and his wife Chunlai (Trina) Yang are working from their rented home in Kenmure to put the final touches to the game "Picky Meowy".

The couple formed a company called Cheese Berries to develop the game.

Picky Meowy is a strategic puzzle game with its own dynamic caused by a finicky cat, the ruler of the game.

To support their ambition, the government-backed New Zealand Centre of Digital Excellence (Code) recently announced a StartUp grant of $150,000 for Picky Meowy.

The company earlier received funding from Code as part of a KickStart grant.

"I felt really amazing when I realised that we were the only one company for the StartUp grant," Ms Yang said.

"I was absolutely stoked."

The couple-led company will be utilising the fresh funds for buying software, payment for future employees and other business related expenses.

When asked about the idea of starting a company Ms Yang said, "My husband has over 16years’ experience of making games and I also taught students art in China.

"So, we decided to start a company rather than working for others."

"At present we are a team of two, however, we may have to hire more people," she said.

Talking about the gaming ecosystem in Dunedin, she said it was "very good for game developers" and Code was "really" helping many of them.

In October, the company participated in the gaming conference PAX in Australia and showcased the prototype to the participants.

"At PAX we got good responses and feedback for our prototype," she said.

The couple planned to launch the full version of the puzzle game on Android and Apple App Store in December 2023.

The duo is planning to participate in the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco in March next year.

GDC is the game industry’s premier professional event.

The company plan is to keep the game free for mobile users, while exploring other ways to generate income from the game.

"We want to keep it a free to play game and look for other ways to monetise," Ms Yang said.

pradeesh.chandran@odt.co.nz