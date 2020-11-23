Monday, 23 November 2020

Quite the occasion

    The opening of the new Mitre 10 Mega store in Wanaka on Friday night proved to be the town’s biggest social occasion of the year.

    About 600 staff and invited guests filled part of the drive-through inside the DIY store to watch Neville Dippie (centre) saw through a custom-made "ribbon" and declare the $25million building open.

    He was assisted by his sons, co-owners Martin (left) and Allan.

    The 29,000sqm building was completed in 14 months, despite delays because of Covid-19.

    The store is more than twice the size of the old store, and was overflowing with customers on Saturday, its first official day of business.

