Ready for dinner

PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Khloe Tran (8) shows off some of the fresh seasonal food available at the first Otago Farmers’ Market of 2021 on Saturday.

Market general manager Kate Vercoe estimated about 6000 people wandered through the market during the morning.

She said there were several reasons for the high turnout.

"We’ve had some bad weather, then everything comes right, and then people have a huge urge to get outside, and so it was a combination of that and the arrival of the stone-fruit season.

"Everything seemed to line up."

Vendors were selling fresh fruit and vegetables, meat products, eggs, baked goods, cheese, nuts, honey and artisan products from across the region.

She said it was so busy, the majority of vendors sold out of their products.