Ready for dinner

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
She said there were several reasons for the high turnout.
"We’ve had some bad weather, then everything comes right, and then people have a huge urge to get outside, and so it was a combination of that and the arrival of the stone-fruit season.
"Everything seemed to line up."
Vendors were selling fresh fruit and vegetables, meat products, eggs, baked goods, cheese, nuts, honey and artisan products from across the region.
She said it was so busy, the majority of vendors sold out of their products.