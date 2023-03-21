Skip to main content
Dunedin
13
|
9
Thursday,
Thu,
30
March
Mar
2023
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Business
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
News Tips and Trends
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Free Classifieds
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Recession ‘likely’ but don’t panic: Craigs
Do not panic.
Ferry sailings cancelled over swells
Cook Strait passenger ferry sailings cancelled over swells
Passenger ferry sailings have been cancelled as a strong southerly creates large swells in Cook Strait.
Survey shows 90% of businesses struggling to find staff
Survey shows 90% of businesses struggling to find staff
A new survey shows short-staffed businesses are yet to see the benefits of a two-year high in annual net migration levels, with 90 percent of businesses struggling to find workers.
Several factors behind restaurant closure
Several factors behind restaurant closure: report
Covid-19 effects, lack of suitably qualified staff and the rising cost of supplies contributed to the demise of long-standing Dunedin restaurant Zucchini Bros, a liquidators initial report says.
Place for carbon farming but not on productive land
Place for carbon farming but not on productive land
There is a place in New Zealand for carbon farming — but it is not everywhere.
Forestry slash unfairly in firing line: Dodson
Forestry slash unfairly in firing line: Dodson
The forestry industry has been in the spotlight in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle and the damage inflicted on the East Coast of the North Island.
Vote of no confidence in B+LNZ board to be made
Vote of no confidence in B+LNZ board to be made
Gore farmer Hugh Gardyne intends moving a vote of no confidence in the board of Beef + Lamb New Zealand at the organisation’s annual meeting in New Plymouth on Thursday.
In Bridger they trust
In Bridger they trust
After nine years in the role, Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger is moving on.
Alcohol-free store converts sceptics
Alcohol-free store converts sceptics
Despite having its share of detractors, the South Island’s first alcohol-free bottle store is reporting a successful first four months since opening.
‘Magical spot’ for $25m whisky distillery
‘Magical spot’ for $25m whisky distillery
It is a question Scapegrace Distilling co-founders Daniel Mclaughlin and Mark Neal are often asked — why on earth would they build a $25million distillery "in the middle of nowhere?"
Profits fall at The Warehouse, 340 jobs to be cut
Profits fall at The Warehouse, 340 jobs to be cut
The Warehouse Group said net profit slumped in the six months to January 29, dropping 61% to $17.3 million compared to $44.4m the same period a year ago.
Ousted director lauds democracy
Ousted director lauds democracy
Ousted Beef + Lamb New Zealand chairman Andrew Morrison says "democracy is a great thing".
Kiwis scammed out of record $20m last year
Kiwis scammed out of record $20m last year
A record $20 million was taken from New Zealanders by scammers last year as a cybersecurity advisor warns cyber-criminals are becoming more sophisticated.
Housing market sees biggest sales slump in 40 years
Housing market sees biggest sales slump in 40 years
The housing market has gone quiet, triggering the biggest sales slump in nearly 40 years.
Challenge part of privilege of running NZ farms
Challenge part of privilege of running NZ farms
It's a year since Mark Leslie took over as chief executive of Pāmu, the trading name for state-owned Landcorp Farming. He talks to business and rural editor Sally Rae about the past 12 months and the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.
Building firm’s $2m collapse
Building firm’s $2m collapse
A Dunedin construction company has collapsed, owing more than $2 million and leaving eight projects in limbo.
Record number of Kiwis moving off benefits and into work
Record number of Kiwis moving off benefits and into work
Two new reports from the Ministry of Social Development show a record number of New Zealanders have moved off a benefit, and into work, following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Consumers remain pessimistic as financial pressures bite
Consumers remain pessimistic as financial pressures bite
Consumer confidence has improved slightly but remains deeply pessimistic as rising interest rates and prices squeeze household budgets.
Seasoned restaurateurs relocate
Seasoned restaurateurs relocate
Life was not easy for Murat Bay when he first arrived in Dunedin more than 20 years ago.
Data centre construction on schedule
Data centre construction on schedule
The construction of a $50 million carbon-free data centre in Southland is on track, and stage one of the project is set to start in May, its director says.
