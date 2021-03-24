Reserve Bank concern over risk governance at Westpac

Photo: ODT files

The Reserve Bank has raised concerns around risk governance processes at Westpac in New Zealand and has asked the Australian-based lender to commission two independent reports to address them.

The central bank said it was raising Westpac NZ's required holding of liquid assets until it was satisfied that the remediation work was complete and effective.

"We have experienced ongoing compliance issues with Westpac NZ over recent years, most recently involving material failures to report liquidity correctly," RBNZ Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand said in a statement on Wednesday.

Westpac NZ had been non-compliant with the central bank's liquidity policy from 2012 to 2020 due to incorrect calculations of certain requirements for liquid assets, which it corrected and then began a remediation effort to identify underlying issues that lead to the breach.

The first independent report required from the lender will assess Westpac NZ's risk governance processes and practices applied by its board and executive management, the RBNZ said on Wednesday.

The second report will have to provide assurances that the actions Westpac NZ has taken to improve the management of its liquidity risks and the culture surrounding it are effective.

Westpac NZ, a unit of Australia's third largest-lender Westpac, said it would support the independent reviewers to provide the necessary reports and act promptly on any recommendations.

RBNZ said it was confident that Westpac NZ's current liquidity and funding positions were sound, and that the bank was well capitalised.

The reviews outlined were to ensure the situation remained the same on an ongoing basis, it said.