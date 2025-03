Adrian Orr. Photo: RNZ

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr has resigned after seven years of service.

In a statement, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby would be Acting Governor until March 31.

Reserve Bank governors typically serve five-year terms.

Orr was first appointed in 2018 and reappointed March 2023.

His second term was due to end in 2028.