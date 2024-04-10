Reserve Bank holds OCR at 5.5 percent

Photo: RNZ

The Reserve Bank has left its official cash rate unchanged at 5.5 percent for a sixth consecutive meeting, saying it has more to do to get inflation totally under control.

Economists had expected the benchmark rate to be left unchanged at the same level since the RBNZ halted rate rises last May.

The central bank said inflation was expected to ease from the two year low of 4.7 percent reached at the end of last year, as consumers and businesses continued to keep a tighter rein on their spending.

But it warned interest rates needed to stay high to tackle still stubborn inflation pressures, and to return to its 1-3 percent target band.

"A restrictive monetary policy stance remains necessary to further reduce capacity pressures and inflation," the Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement.

It said the economy remained weak but there were still near term pressures.

"While some near-term price pressures remain, the committee is confident that maintaining the OCR at a restrictive level for a sustained period will return consumer price inflation to within the 1 to 3 percent target range this calendar year. "

In February the RBNZ's indicative forecasts for the OCR showed little prospect of a rate cut before mid-2025.