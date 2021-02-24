Reserve Bank leaves OCR unchanged - 'prolonged stimulus necessary'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In the statement, released at 2pm, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said prolonged monetary stimulus was necessary and the outlook "remained highly uncertain".
The dollar fell 20 basis points (0.2c) immediately after the announcement.
The RBNZ's quantitative programme (Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) Programme of up to $100 billion) and its Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) operation were also left unchanged.