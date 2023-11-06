Royal favourite named as Air NZ's new uniform designer

The airline invited the nation’s tailors to offer a replacement for the well-worn koru patterns of Dame Treliese Cooper. Photo: Getty Images

She has dressed royals and Prime Ministers. Now, Emilia Wickstead’s sophisticated designs will be worn by a different jet set: Air New Zealand’s cabin crew.

The London-based Kiwi fashion designer was named today as the lead for the airline’s first uniform refresh in over a decade.

In May, the national carrier signalled it was time to clear the runway for a long-overdue revamp.

With an open call to New Zealand fashion houses, the airline invited the nation’s tailors to offer a replacement for the well-worn koru patterns of Dame Treliese Cooper from 2011.

Wickstead’s signature block colours and flowing silhouettes are certainly a change of trajectory from the Kiwiana stylings in “twilight” pink and “Godzone” green.

Chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says they received a broad swathe of pitches from “homegrown talent”.

“We received expressions of interest from more than 40 New Zealand designers and heard pitches from the country’s leading design talent, showcasing the depth and breadth of New Zealand fashion, making it an incredibly tough decision,” said Geraghty.

“Ultimately, Emilia stood out as the perfect partner.”

Air New Zealand has named Emilia Wickstead its next uniform designer, tasked with phasing out Dame Trelise Cooper's koru patterns (inset).

Air New Zealand has named Emilia Wickstead its next uniform designer.

Her dresses in off-white ivory and not-quite New Zealand black have been worn by Kate, Princess of Wales, and former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern. During a 2016 visit to the UK, the princess and the PM wore almost identical midi dresses by the Kiwi designer.

This reproducible style could be helpful, given Wickstead must now dress 5000 Air New Zealand staff members. The uniform redesign is for cabin, flight and ground crews.

While the new uniform won’t make its final approach for another six months, Wickstead said she could not be more proud to have been selected. As a New Zealand expatriate, her take on the Air NZ brief was inspired by links to Aotearoa.

“First and foremost, it is inspired by people,” said Wickstead.

“My approach to the uniform centres around a deep respect for New Zealand’s cultural heritage.”

Key selection criteria were a commitment to sustainability, functionality, safety and te ao Māori culture. Most importantly, the airline said it wanted a design that would stand out on airport concourses for, potentially, another 13 years to come.

Emilia Wickstead will no doubt offer a different take on a uniform that has previously been designed by Zambesi, Nina Ricci and the House of Dior.

Over the past 80 years, Air New Zealand has refreshed its staff’s wardrobe around once every decade. But a planned uniform makeover for 2021 was scrapped by pandemic cutbacks.

“Our next uniform has an 83 year legacy to live up to,” said Geraghty.

“Our designer Needs to create something that is unique and distinct. The uniform needs to be modern yet timeless elegant and contemporary.”

Wickstead’s final designs for Air New Zealand designs will be revealed in late 2024.