Sanford sells part of lobster quota for $49.3 million

NZX-listed seafood company Sanford has sold part of its rock lobster quota to a Te Anau company worth nearly $50 million.

In an announcement to the market yesterday, the company said it had agreed on the unconditional sale of its spiny rock lobster quota in Fisheries Management Areas CRA7 and CRA8 to Deltop Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Fiordland Lobster Company Ltd.

CRA7 stretches from the Waitaki River down to the Clutha River, while CRA8 extends from the Clutha around to the West Coast, including Stewart Island and the Milford Sound.

Sanford held 0.3% of the quota in CRA7 and 2.3% in CRA8.

The deal’s total consideration was worth $49.3 million and settled yesterday.

Sanford chief executive Peter Reidie said the company had concluded the lobster quota did not provide the best return on investment and the value realised from the sale would be reinvested in the business.

The sale would help improve shareholder value by contributing to the investment required over the next five years to meet strategic outcomes.

"These include the growth of our salmon and mussel businesses and sustainable investment in wild catch operations," Mr Reidie said.

Sandford was also considering the sale of its CRA2, which included Hauraki Gulf and Bay of Plenty, quota holding.

Sanford’s share price rose 2% after the announcement to trade at $4.60 a share yesterday afternoon.