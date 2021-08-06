Search on for new owner for site housing print firm

Photo: Supplied

A prominent freehold site at Fairfield in Dunedin (pictured), occupied by Tuapeka Gold Print, has gone on the market.

The Chadwick St property comprises a total land area of 9000sqm with a part purpose-built, redeveloped factory that occupies a total net lettable floor area of 5021sqm.

Tuapeka Gold Print originally bought the property, and then redeveloped and extended the building in 2015 to suit its requirements.

In 2017 it sold the property with an initial 10-year lease in place, plus two further rights of renewal of four years each, to the current owner.

The final expiry of the lease was January 31, 2034, Colliers Otago director Dean Collins, who is marketing the property, said.

Opportunities to buy sites of that scale, with a "fantastic tenant", did not come to the market often.

Quality industrial property remained very scarce in the market, with few options available for either lease or purchase and a lack of available development sites, Mr Collins said.

Rents had been increasing across the market in response to that. Investor demand continued to remain high, with industrial properties seeming to be the preferred option for investors at present, he said.

It was being sold by a deadline private treaty closing September 3 unless sold prior.

Founded in Lawrence in 1987, Tuapeka Gold Print is Australasia’s largest in-house decorated supplier of branded promotional products, excluding apparel.