Security tags on meat as supermarket crime spikes

Some supermarkets and independent butchers say they have had to increase security measures to combat meat theft. Photo: Getty

Amid the rising food prices and the rise of retail crime, essential items such as meat are being made extra secure by major retailers.

Serious incidents such as burglary, assault, robbery, and other aggressive behaviour have gone up by 36 percent year on year between February and April.

Retail crime rates have increased by 37.8 percent for the same period - this equates to a total of 3285 incidents of retail crime or around 37 incidents a day. Shoplifting has increased by 57 percent.

The information was released by supermarket giant Foodstuffs, who at the same time released disturbing footage of offenders, including one wielding an iron bar, attacking workers.

Another person was caught on video punching a staff member in the head.

Now, security tags have been discovered on individual bacon packs at Countdown branches.

Other supermarkets and independent butchers have been compelled to adopt similar actions, tagging items such as lamb legs.

A Countdown spokesperson said they had a range of security measures in place to help prevent theft, including placing security tags on select products, which could occasionally include meat.

They said the use of security tags was common practice within the retail sector and the supermarket had been using them for over a decade.

Countdown’s competitor Foodstuff’s chief executive Chris Quin said they had “never seen retail crime at these levels”.

“It’s an extremely concerning trend and it’s unacceptable,” Quin said.

“Retail crime is coming through the front doors of grocery stores and impacting our teams every day.

“Grocers are focused on keeping their people safe and that means investing in de-escalation and conflict management training and helping people to cope in a situation which involves aggression.

“Every New Zealander has the right to work in a safe and secure environment and not be threatened, assaulted, spat on, yelled at, or racially abused as they go about their working day.”

The security and loss prevention staff of Foodstuffs North Islands have discovered instances of co-ordinated criminality involving individuals or groups that steal in order to resell it.

Tens of thousands of dollars worth of non-perishable products were taken over the course of several months and smuggled abroad in one case, which is currently before the courts.

In another case, a habitual criminal took 31 whole eye, scotch, and sirloin fillets for roughly $3200 over a period of weeks.

The number of reported repeat offenders has increased by 34 percent from last year and repeat offenders are responsible for 36 percent of all reported retail crime incidents.

“There’s no postcode for the current wave of crime. It’s in the cities, the regions, and in our small communities too. It’s right across the North Island,” said Quin.

“To really address this complex issue, we need strong collaboration between Government, police, community leaders and business owners. Our grocers and our co-operative is committed to working together with communities to tackle retail crime.”