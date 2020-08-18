Service index up markedly in the South

Virginia Nicholls

Otago-Southland's performance of service index jumped to 63.4 points for July, a significant increase on the previous month.

A PSI reading above 50 indicated services were generally expanding; below 50 that it was declining. June’s reading was 35.

During July, the recovery continued after the return to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 in early June, Otago Southland Employers Association chief executive Virginia Nicholls said.

The survey, undertaken before the recent change to Alert Level 2, showed retailers were reporting better sales post lockdown than they expected, Mrs Nicholls said.

Some restaurants had had steady sales and some had cut back hours and were opening on fewer days to align with winter demand.

Skifields had good early snow in July and were well supported by visiting Kiwis, some of whom had previously holidayed offshore, and some who had returned home from overseas.

While that was better for accommodation, tourism and hospitality providers, there was acknowledgement domestic tourists were not able to replace the income from international tourists.

There were concerns about bookings in August and September.

Those supplying services to the construction industry were steady with a lot of activity in private property renovations.

Nationally, the PSI for July was 54.3 which was the same as June. That built on the return to expansion in June, although possible headwinds with Covid-19 community transmission might impact the results ahead, BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said.

BNZ senior economist Craig Ebert said that even if the current restrictions did not last a lot longer, ‘‘they will surely knock the PSI for August’’.



