Seymour looks to trim hairdressing regulations

David Seymour gets a trim after announcing a review of hairdressing regulations. "Best hair in the coalition," he says. Photo: RNZ

ACT leader David Seymour is spearheading a review of the hairdressing industry to address what he views as "unnecessary" regulations.

It is the third sector review to be led by the Minister for Regulation in the coalition government.

The others are the agriculture industry and early childhood education.

"Hairdressers and barbers... make up a billion-dollar industry of more than 5000 mostly small businesses employing around 13,000 people," Seymour said in a statement.

"The review will seek to give the industry a regulatory 'buzz cut', as barbers and hairdressers deal with regulations which have been out of style since the '80s."

He pointed to regulations that prohibited dogs, other than guide-dogs, from being inside a barber shop and banned refreshments from being served to customers having their hair cut.

"These rules aren't making a practical difference to public health, but they are frustrating for business owners and customers," the minister said.

Other regulations, which Seymour did not comment on, included requiring hair to be swept up at regular intervals and for hairdressers not to smoke tobacco at work.

"The review will look at whether current rules are suited to a billion-dollar industry made up of mostly small businesses, while ensuring public health is protected," he said.

"It will be a short and sharp review... The review is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2025."

"Health and safety is really important, but not every rule and regulation is actually helping," Seymour told media at hairdresser Exile Hair Design in his electorate of Epsom in Auckland.

"Sometimes excessive rules and regulations distract from what's really important."

Hairdressers had been asking for a review, he said.

"This is not a major, major review but it is a sector that is not being listened to that needs some red tape removed."

Exile Hair Design owner Jo Plant was pleased with the announcement.

"It's time... 2008 was the last review, so that was 16 years ago.

"We're in a different time where clients have support pets, they like to bring in their dogs... [And] there are times where you would like a glass of water and we should be allowed to offer that."