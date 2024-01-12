Skip to main content
Dunedin
19
|
7
Tuesday,
Tue,
23
January
Jan
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
Your News
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Grand Business South Awards
Design for Living
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Rural life
SFF changes ‘create continuity’
Change continues at the top of Silver Fern Farms.
Steps need to be taken to improve relationships at work
Steps need to be taken to improve relationships at work
"Whoopee! Holidays are over." Said no-one ever.
Otago pair to take part in business case comp
Otago pair to take part in business case comp
Universty of Otago Business School students Cian Hallissey and Ben Fleming have been selected in the Team Universities of New Zealand (TUNZ) team to attend the BIICC 2024 International Business...
Woolworths and Foodstuffs investigated by Commerce Commission
Woolworths and Foodstuffs investigated by Commerce Commission
The Commerce Commission has launched investigations into the country's two big supermarket chains.
SUBSCRIBER
Facility to meet demand for tradespeople
SUBSCRIBER
Facility to meet demand for tradespeople
Increasing demand for construction workers in Dunedin will help drive the success of a new trades training facility in the city, the chief executive of a training organisation says.
Company wheels out new bin service
Company offering new wheelie bin service
A Dunedin rubbish skip company is expanding to wheelie bins despite the city council launching its own service this year.
New bag scan technology for airports
New bag scan technology for airports
International travellers leaving from Wellington and Christchurch airports can expect a smoother time through security with the introduction of new scanning technology.
Hoping business blooms in Oamaru
Hoping business blooms in Oamaru
A North Otago couple hopes to make floristry affordable to all.
Thousands of Woolworths staff may have been underpaid
Thousands of Woolworths staff may have been underpaid
Thousands of supermarket staff working for Woolworths in the last seven years may have been underpaid.
Legal action launched against car finance companies
Legal action launched against car finance companies
The Commerce Commission has launched legal action against two vehicle finance companies, alleging both breached lending rules by failing to properly assess whether borrowers had the...
KiwiRail charged after ferry breakdown
KiwiRail charged after ferry breakdown
Maritime NZ has filed a charge against KiwiRail after its Interislander ferry lost power in the Cook Strait last year.
Holiday spend hangover: Bank warns of financial distress
Holiday spend hangover: Bank warns of financial distress
A major bank is warning consumers to budget this year as a quarter of its customers reveal they’re stressed about paying back spending during the holiday period.
Entering a new world of dollars, cents, confusion
Entering a new world of dollars, cents, confusion
Mike Houlahan looks at how the Otago Daily Times prepared readers for the advent of decimal currency.
South Port workers to strike for 48 hours
South Port workers to strike for 48 hours
Workers at Bluff's South Port plan to walk off the job later this month to demand better pay.
Cameras required on longline fishing boats
Cameras required on longline fishing boats
From Tuesday, a new class of fishing boats must have cameras fitted to film their catch and release methods.
‘Creative itch’ spurs lighting designer
'Creative itch' spurs lighting designer
Award-winning designer Tony Burrows focuses on doing things differently as he rationalises the challenge of designing and manufacturing pendant lights in Wānaka. Marjorie Cook reports.
SUBSCRIBER
Overseas schedule on radar
SUBSCRIBER
Overseas schedule on radar
Dunedin Airport will once more be an international airport if Tourism Minister Matt Doocey has his way.
‘Certainly keen’ for more mining
'Certainly keen' for more mining
New fast-track consenting legislation will allow projects like a large gold mine in Central Otago to go ahead more quickly, the Minister for Resources Shane Jones says.
What’s in store for investors in 2024?
What's in store for investors in 2024?
We are in the early throes of a new year already, and so it’s time to dust off the crystal ball and engage in the tradition of making big-picture predictions.
SUBSCRIBER
New trades training hub planned
SUBSCRIBER
New trades training hub planned
A new trades training facility is planned for the Dunedin suburb of Bradford.
