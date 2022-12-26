Shaping a new strategy for growth

Business South chief executive Mike Collins has completed 16 months in the role. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

You became part of Business South last year. How was the journey?

I am absolutely loving this new role and there were lots of challenges at the time of the merger. However, now we are on the other side of it and the focus is on the future of the businesses and supporting them in their journey. I have been here for about 16 months now. It was an amazing journey. I came into the organisation at a time when the board had given approval of the merger of Otago Chamber of Commerce and Otago Southland Employers’ Association. So my job was to come in and facilitate the merger of two organisations and create a new brand, a new strategy for the journey ahead. We are really a 161-year-old organisation but we are like a start-up. It is quite a cool concept.

You mentioned the challenges. Could you elaborate on them?

As you know we started with multiple boards. We had to move the boards together and create a new transition board. Then we created the Business South board, and then we have to work through the governance challenges, the cultural side of things, roles and responsibilities. At the same time, we had Covid, [and] we had to balance members’ expectations. One of the things we were conscious of was that we had to give value back to the business all the time. So keeping one eye on the ball around making sure that members were getting value and, at the same time, reshaping a new organisation.

You were part of the public sector, now you are with the business sector. What are the learnings?

Yes, for most of my career I was in the public sector. In my previous roles, I learned a lot of resilience and patience and also learned how to navigate very complex structures and systems. I was used to working with very large teams and coming into this environment is more like a jet-boat, you move darting around and you could influence change a lot quicker, positively. What I am really enjoying in the role is the ability to make decisions and have less layers of bureaucracy to go through.

How are you using skills and experience from the public sector here for the business community?

A lot of things are in relationship building. Coming into the role there was a real need to get the business sector on a common purpose. One of the things I really enjoy doing here is working with people, that corresponded to what I did in my previous jobs. We are very reactive in the business sector to current needs. What we have put together with the new team is that we are very future-focused. Now we are thinking and working for the next year and the years beyond. We are in the process of getting the business sector ready for the waves of changes as opposed to responding to things in a tsunami. We know that next year is going to be a tough year for businesses.

Your leadership style?

I am very open and transparent and future-focused. I put a lot of effort into building strong teams and culture. I would like to think I am supportive. I try to support people on their journeys. I try to understand what makes people tick. I really back people in terms of making sure they’re going to excel in their roles. I am quite strategic and visionary, so I always kind of think about the future from a leadership perspective and that helps position things well for the future. I am using all these strengths of mine for the organisation.

What were the highlights and challenges for business in 2022?

Last year, (2021) there were heartbreaking stories out there. One of the biggest challenges was to get access to real information during Covid. The settings were changing so quickly and so rapidly and there was utter confusion in the business community around what to do next. We were meeting the ministers, doing Covid video calls with whomever we could to get clarity on what the government will do next. When you look back, it was extremely chaotic for the business sector. This year, the mood has changed and is interesting. We are at a place where businesses are getting some sort of excitement about the demand coming back. We are seeing a bit of a spike in the retail, tourism and hospitality segments. In terms of productivity, the manufacturing industry is seeing a rise.

Having said that, there are worries around the corner with the rising interest rates and rising inflation, higher cost of living. At the macro condition level, I see a softer recession. I think we need to come together as a community, not just as businesses, to support ourselves for the next 12 months.

How are you working with the Government to promote the South as a business destination?

The government understands the importance and we are always reminding them that we are here. We are a beautiful part of the country and we contribute so much to the economy of the country. The ministers do visit the region and we also have engagements with them to keep them connected with what is going on here. We are a membership-based organisation and 80% of our members are small businesses. One of the biggest messages that we convey to the PM or any of the ministers or any political party is that, "please think about small business when you make decisions". I think the government does really value the region but we have small businesses that need different types of settings to operate.

How are you spending the Christmas season?

I will spend Christmas with friends and family in Central Otago and am planning to get into the lake and do some boating. Spending good time with family and friends is really the best way to chill and relax. It is just having some time away where the cellphones are not ringing quite as much.

Any New Year’s resolutions?

Health and wellbeing.