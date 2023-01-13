Shed matchmaker eyes Australia

Heybarn team members (from left) Tom Brownlie, Dan Lynch, Dave Blunt and Jaimie Hunnam want their company to be the Tinder for sheds and lifestyle rural properties. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

As the adage goes, experience is the best teacher.

For Australian-based Jaimie Hunnam, the experience of renting out a shed on her farm started her entrepreneurship journey.

In 2021, she bought a farm in Australia and had found it difficult to rent a shed on it.

"I was looking for some extra cash to meet my mortgage and wanted to rent the shed and approached a real estate agent. He was dubious about renting it," she said.

Ms Hunnam, who has a master’s degree in business administration, quickly identified a business opportunity.

She discussed the idea with her friend Tom Brownlie, of Taieri Mouth, a veterinary epidemiologist and data scientist who founded veterinary data science company ingenum Ltd.

Though the idea originated in Australia, together they created Heybarn which was initially based in New Zealand and there were now plans to expand to Australia.

Heybarn is an online marketplace for rental shed space on lifestyle and rural properties and was part of Startup Dunedin’s Distiller incubator programme.

It was a "two-way marketplace" which allowed shed owners to advertise a space and those wanting a space to advertise their requirements.

"We are like Tinder for sheds and lifestyle rural properties," Dr Brownlie said.

New Zealand offered "huge potential" for the business and was the best place to turn the concept into a business, he said.

Market research found there were about 235,000 lifestyle and rural properties throughout New Zealand and a third of those had sheds available to rent.

"Around four million square metres [of] space is potentially available for rent and it is an opportunity for us," Ms Hunnam said.

The company was in growth mode and planning to revamp its business and enter new markets.

It hoped to launch in Australia by the end of the year as the market was similar to New Zealand with triple the availability of sheds.

It had not planned on entering commercial or urban rental segments, Ms Hunnam said.

"We are a niche player in the segment we operate and we don’t want to move away from our core business," Dr Brownlie said.

The company expected to be profitable by the middle of the year.

It was looking at angel-type investment for its Australian operations.

"We are not looking for big funds as we don’t want to relinquish our equity in a major way," he said.

pradeesh.chandran@odt.co.nz