SkyCity chief executive resigns

Photo: RNZ

SkyCity chief executive Michael Ahearne has resigned and will step down at the end of March next year.

Ahearne joined the company in 2017 and was appointed chief executive in November 2020.

In a statement on the NZX on Monday morning, Ahearne said he planned to return to Europe with his family from the end of March 2024.

SkyCity chair Julian Cook said Ahearne had led the company through a "very complex and demanding period" during his time as chief executive.

"This has included dealing with the significant fire at the New Zealand international convention centre and rebuild, navigating the business through Covid-19 and the recovery, and responding to regulatory matters relating to the SkyCity Adelaide business," Cook said.

"Michael has also led significant investment and improvements in SkyCity's compliance functions."

"Michael has worked hard to set a strong platform for the business going forward and has been tireless in seeking to do the right thing for SkyCity."

The company has begun searching for Ahearne's replacement.