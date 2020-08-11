Smiths City moving into Meridian

Photo: ODT files

Smiths City is moving into the third-floor of Dunedin's Meridian mall taking the place of Kmart.

Smiths City said in a statement this morning it would open its new store in late September - the same time as it planed to close its Andersons Bay store.

The move comes after Kmart announced last month it would not reopen its Meridian mall store after shutting in late March, when New Zealand went into lockdown.

The company has cited concerns about earthquake strengthening needed at the mall, but it was also known to be looking into other possible sites.

Smiths City chief executive Tony Allison said the move put the store in the "heart of the city".

"The move to the Meridian Mall, Dunedin’s premier retail destination, puts us at the heart of the city, giving us the opportunity to connect with the young vibrant university and central city communities.

“Meanwhile, the Meridian Mall’s ample parking, easy arterial road access and its exciting range of fashion, food and service outlets will give Smiths City customers coming from outside Dunedin a much richer shopping experience than we offered in the past.

“We understand regional New Zealand and now, supported by our new owner, we will bring a new Smiths City experience, building on a retail legacy that we have built up over more than 100 years.”

No Smiths City jobs would be lost in the move, with staff from the Andersons Bay store transitioning to the new store in the Meridian Mall.

Smiths City was sold earlier this year for $60 million to Polar Capital.

In a market update in June, the NZX-listed company said both its retail and finance operations would be sold to the investment company owned by Colin Neal, founder of refrigerated logistics company Big Chill.

"Since coming under our new 100% Kiwi ownership in May, Smiths City has had the opportunity to think hard about what we stand for and what customers value.

"We are now returning to our roots, putting ourselves at the centre of heartland New Zealand communities," Mr Allison said this morning.