Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Southern shoppers stay calm despite raised alert level

    By Hamish MacLean and Richard Davison
    The full car park at Pak'n Save in South Dunedin this morning. Photo: Hamish MacLean
    Supermarket shoppers in the South appear to be shopping as normal with no obvious signs of panic buying.

    The car park was full at Dunedin's Pak'n Save this morning just before 9am.

    A steady line of shoppers entered the building however there were no queues.

    The Otago Daily Times spoke to five shoppers with full shopping carts as they were leaving the supermarket.

    All five said they were just doing a normal shop.

    One shopper said the supermarket was busier than they expected it to be.

    Another said they were limited to four bottles of milk, despite normally buying six at the store. 

    There was no sign of panic buying in Balclutha this morning, although the town's New World supermarket appeared busier than usual, a reporter said.

    The store's car park was about three-quarters full at 8.30am, and many elderly residents appeared to be taking the opportunity to stock up in advance of renewed Level 2 Covid-19 restrictions at noon, he said.

    Shelves were well stocked, and shoppers remained calm despite queues at checkouts.

    New World sent out an email to customers this morning reminding them of what restrictions there were for shoppers in Alert Level 2.

    It told customers there was no need to stockpile and they should just shop normally.

    "In recognition of the fact that the rest of New Zealand is now in Alert Level 2, customers outside of Auckland can expect to also see increased sanitisation and safety measures when they visit their local New World. "

