Southern women recognised in NZI business awards

Serena Lyders has won the rural champion category in the NZI Rural Women New Zealand business awards. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southern women feature as category award winners in this year’s NZI Rural Women New Zealand Business awards.

Jody Drysdale, from Balfour, who won the innovation category, is behind Hopefield Hemp, with her husband Blair. The couple decided on hemp after looking for ways to diversify their farming operation to include a value-add, direct-to-consumer product.

Hopefield Hemp grows, harvests, presses and markets hemp seed oil. It is small batch pressed and is available in bottles and capsules. In response to one of her children experiencing skin irritation, Mrs Drysdale researched and developed a recipe to make a soothing cream using her hemp seed oil and Hopefield Hemp’s skin care range was launched.

Serena Lyders, from Whānau Consultancy Services, Tokanui, won the rural champion category. Passionate about the shearing industry, she is a sixth generation member of a shearing family and the industry and the people in it were close to her heart.

She knew from an early age she wanted to make a difference in the lives of others, especially women and children, and lead change to address the intergenerational trauma and social issues in the shearing industry.

Although creating industry specific protocols for shearing was her current focus, she hoped they would provide a template for the forestry and fishing industries.

Sisters Dayna and Nicole Buchanan, from South Westland, won the bountiful table category. They took over the operation of The Craypot in Jackson Bay in 2018 and, since then, they had transformed the menu which featured fresh kaimoana and produce from local suppliers.

Other category winners were Amelia Dunbar, of Darfield, from The Bitches’ Box and Amelia Guild Art (creative arts); Kate Cullwick, of Waipukurau, from Foxtrot Home (emerging business), Dianne Downey, of Wairoa, from The Limery, (love of the land), and Sarah Martelli, of Reporoa (strong woman).

The overall supreme award winner will be announced at a function in Wellington on November 18.