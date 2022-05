PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The lightly loaded container ship Cali gives a spectator a good view of its rudder as it enters Careys Bay yesterday afternoon.

The vessel, operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company, arrived from Sydney after five days at sea.

It has a container capacity of just over 3600 20ft equivalents.

The vessel was scheduled to depart Port Otago just after 9pm last night, heading for Napier.