Startup Dunedin Trust receives $150,000 boost from council

The Startup Dunedin Trust is set to receive a $150,000 boost.

The Dunedin City Council’s economic development committee voted unanimously yesterday to spend $150,000 of the budget for the Grow Dunedin Partnership on the Startup Trust.

The money will be added to the trust’s budget and assist it to provide services and support for startup businesses in Dunedin and for groups that are under-represented in that area, including an increase of beneficiaries and jobseekers, as a result of Covid-19.

The funding would come from a proposed $362,000 operating budget for the Grow Dunedin Partnership in the 2020-21 year.

An additional $104,000 in funding in cash and kind from Enterprise Dunedin, the University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic will add to the investment.

Aiding the start-up ecosystem — described as a space typically led by entrepreneurs who wish to help scale new start-up companies — supported goals of the economic development strategy, a report to council said.

Councillors spent an hour questioning Startup Trust staff before the vote, and another 40 minutes asking questions when the motion was on the table.

Cr Andrew Whiley said the spend was one that would have a great multiplier effect.

Start-ups were one of the biggest opportunities Dunedin had, and could solve a lot of the city’s problems, Cr Carmen Houlahan said.

"To an entrepreneur a problem is an opportunity."

Cr Chris Staynes said the move fitted very well with the strategic direction the council had for the city as a knowledge economy.