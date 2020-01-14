Stihl franchise owner Dave Campbell moves stock to his new shop nearby. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A long dormant office building at 535 Andersons Bay Rd will soon have a new tenant — and staff are buzzing about it.

Stihl Shop franchise owner Dave Campbell confirmed yesterday that the shop would relocate to the new premises, after a decade at the current site.

Mr Campbell said the move to the 700sqm building, owned by Noel Johnson of MTF Finance, would effectively triple the current showroom area, adding offices and a workshop.

‘‘We have just simply outgrown our current shop, largely as a result of increased product range — for example, into battery electric saws and lawn mowers.’’

Mr Campbell, who bought the franchise almost five years ago, is also looking to expand his staff from three to four and said sales of battery powered mowers had moved from around 10% to more than half of all sales.

‘‘Electric vehicle owners are part of that trend,’’ he added.

He said the franchise had signed a long-term lease with the developer.