Dunedin
15
|
5
Wednesday,
Wed,
22
September
Sep
2021
Business responds to soaring demand for face masks
He has become something of a mask mule.
Subsidy rules’ new focus on Auckland labelled unfair
Subsidy rules’ new focus on Auckland labelled unfair
‘‘They've tried to make it one-size-fits-all but that is not the case.’’
Time to look to the bench to solve misfiring MIQ
Time to look to the bench to solve misfiring MIQ
Prime Minister, earlier this month I suggested maybe it was time to look at the bench in your team of five million.
Pacific Edge stands by ASX clarification
Pacific Edge stands by ASX clarification
Dunedin cancer diagnostic company Pacific Edge will not comment on media speculation about its ASX listing.
Award-winning broker optimistic
Award-winning broker optimistic
Peter Gouverneur’s career change has paid off.
Group agrees to call itself Business South
Group agrees to call itself Business South
Members of the merged southern business support group have voted overwhelmingly to keep the association’s name as Business South.
Bioactives company adds its zest to improve health
Bioactives company adds its zest to improve health
Anna Campbell describes herself as a startup person.
Christchurch section sells for $10m
'Very satisfactory': Christchurch section sells for $10m
A former bowling club site in an upmarket north Christchurch suburb has sold for $10 million.
Skifields hit by lockdown; $3m in subsidy claims
Skifields hit by lockdown; $3m in subsidy claims
Lockdown and the end of the transtasman bubble has had a devastating impact on southern skifields, leading to more than $3 million in wage subsidy claims.
Flipping out: Is it game over for house-flippers in NZ?
Flipping out: Is it game over for house-flippers in NZ?
Mum and dad property flippers have all but disappeared, with the Government’s shake-up of the housing market in March the final nail in the coffin, new research suggests.
Lawrence bakery grateful for local support
Lawrence bakery grateful for local support
The owners of Lawrence’s new bakery feared the worst when Alert Level 4 kicked in — just as they started their second week in business.
Old devices given new purpose
Old devices given new purpose
A Dunedin student is helping turn tech trash into life-changing tech treasure.
Synergy gained from Scott Waterjet’s move
Synergy gained from Scott Waterjet’s move
Jet-boating brand Scott Waterjet’s manufacturing move to Dunedin is benefiting four other businesses through an engineering collaboration.
Spirited adventures as distilling takes Dunedin by storm
Spirited adventures as distilling takes Dunedin by storm
It might be known as the Edinburgh of the South, but could Dunedin also become a distillery destination? Business editor Sally Rae talks to an enthusiastic distiller who likens the city’s potential...
Mosgiel retirement village’s growth mirrors industry
Mosgiel retirement village’s growth mirrors industry
After opening with three townhouses in September 1991, Chatsford Retirement Village has grown to become a mini town in the heart of Mosgiel, as Riley Kennedy reports.
Baker steps down from Timely role
Baker steps down from Timely role
Timely's Ryan Baker has left his leadership role at the company he co-founded and which was sold earlier this year in a deal worth about $135 million.
Sale of Catlins station for forestry approved
Sale of Catlins station for forestry approved
Ingka Group — one of 12 different groups of companies that own Swedish furniture and homeware giant Ikea — has bought a 5500ha sheep and beef station in the Catlins for forestry development.
China applies to join Pacific trade pact
China applies to join Pacific trade pact
China has filed an application to join the CPTPP, as the world's second-biggest economy looks to bolster its clout in trade.
Franz Josef businesses suffer as borders stay closed
Franz Josef businesses suffer as borders stay closed
Franz Josef business owners say they are struggling to keep their heads above water after losing Aucklanders and international visitors.
Digital developers share funding
Digital developers share funding
Feuding royals, giant robot cricketers and dungeon-crawlers.
