Summer stunner: Air NZ offers 140,000 flights for under $60

Air New Zealand is selling more than 140,000 domestic fares for under $60 in the hope Kiwis will travel domestically during the summer.

The $60 fares are for one-way travel between the second half of November through to the first half of February next year.

A quick search for flights shows Christchurch to Hamilton could be cheap if you go in February but it depends which day.

"Whether Kiwis are looking to check out a place they're yet to explore in New Zealand or planning a catch up with friends and family, this is their chance to fly at a fantastic price," Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said.

"The school holidays brought a big boost to domestic tourism and we hope these fares will encourage New Zealanders to keep travelling and take advantage of some of the great deals tourism operators are providing at the moment."

Another search shows an Aucklander wanting to catch up with friends or family in Nelson for the first weekend of December can fly down on Saturday and return on Monday for $59 each way.

However, for anyone in Wellington wanting to jump on and catch a deal the weekend before Christmas is out of luck, with flights $169 to get there and $79 to get back home.

Blenheim residents keen for a quick post New Year's catch up with mates in Dunedin, flying down on Monday January 4 and returning on the Thursday, will also be out of luck with $199 the cheapest on the way there and $159 for the return flight.

Tourism's hard Covid landing

Figures this month from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment showed tourism spending dropped across all regions for the year ending August compared to the previous year. It dropped 15 per cent to $25.1 billion.

Auckland, Otago and West Coast experienced the biggest decline, with a 20 per cent drop in annual spend. Northland and Hawke's Bay had the smallest drop in annual tourism spending, down 7 per cent.

Auckland has continued seeing the largest fall in tourism spend in August, down 61 per cent to $255 million.