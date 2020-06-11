Survey: Measuring the Heartbeat of our Business Community

Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the global economy, and many local businesses are feeling the effects.

The Otago Chamber of Commerce and Allied Press are seeking to gauge the impact of coronavirus on local businesses, and how they are dealing with "the new normal", how they feel about the future, and what help and support they might need.

To this end they have compiled a survey, called Taking a Measurement of the Heartbeat of our Business Community, and they encourage local businesspeople to take a few minutes to complete it.

The survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/529V9DQ