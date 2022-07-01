Skip to main content
Dunedin
8
|
7
Tuesday,
Tue,
12
July
Jul
2022
Innovator takes aim at ‘mask-ne’ issue
Out of adversity, sometimes comes opportunity.
Tarras drilling finds ‘substantial’ gold
Tarras drilling finds ‘substantial’ gold
Santana Minerals is reporting a "substantial" increase in gold discovered during its exploratory drilling at the Rise and Shine deposit near Tarras, a report to the Australian Stock Exchange...
How Covid affected the trades
How Covid affected the trades
The construction industry finds itself at a crucial juncture.
Rural entrepreneurs explain their approach
Rural entrepreneurs explain their approach
"Vibrant, dynamic growth sectors benefit from lots of vibrant dynamic views."
No-one rings the bell at the bottom of the market
No-one rings the bell at the bottom of the market
It was in my first column of last year that I posed the question; will 2021 be the hangover year for investments?
Low pay in hospitality and tourism 'needs to be turned around'
Low pay in hospitality and tourism 'needs to be turned around'
A hospitality industry expert says bringing back cheap migrant labour would be a step back for the sector.
Musk scraps Twitter buyout
Musk scraps Twitter buyout
Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla and the world's richest person, said on Friday he was terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter because the social media company had breached...
We have to meet the Act, welfare chairwoman says
We have to meet the Act, welfare chairwoman says
If New Zealand farmers want to stay farming pigs indoors, then there will be options, National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (Nawac) chairwoman Dr Gwyneth Verkerk says.
Pig farmer calls for rethink on new welfare code
Pig farmer calls for rethink on new welfare code
Thousands of submissions have been received on the draft National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (Nawac) animal welfare code for pigs released for public consultation.
Researchers further honoured
Researchers further honoured
The work of AgResearch scientists to successfully breed low methane-emitting sheep — led by Invermay’s Dr Suzanne Rowe — has received further national recognition.
Air New Zealand warns of holiday disruptions
Air New Zealand warns of holiday disruptions
Travellers departing on their school holiday trips have been warned to prepare for disruptions as a combination of staffing and weather problems hits airlines.
Fresh capital to help push product abroad
Fresh capital to help push product abroad
Dunedin agritech company Mastaplex has raised new capital to launch its mastitis diagnostic tool into further major international dairy markets.
Wellness theme to continue at historic property
Wellness theme to continue at historic property
From its very beginnings a century ago, the Longhouse at Karitane has had a history of wellness.
Southland economy faring well
Southland economy faring well
Great South has welcomed a quarterly economic report which shows promising signs for the Southland economy.
IMF chief 'can't rule out' possible global recession
IMF chief 'can't rule out' possible global recession
The head of the IMF says the outlook for the global economy has "darkened significantly" since April and couldn't rule out a possible global recession next year, given the elevated risks.
Frustrations spur ‘wellness week’ break
Frustrations spur ‘wellness week’ break
A George St retailer is shutting up shop and having a "wellness week" because of his frustrations with disruptions caused by the central city redevelopment.
New watchdog for supermarkets
New watchdog for supermarkets
Supermarkets in New Zealand will get a new watchdog to make sure they are not ripping off shoppers, the Government has announced.
Facade bearing Otago Harbour’s image wins national award
Facade bearing Otago Harbour’s image wins national award
Boutique hotel Ebb-Dunedin has scooped the top award at the Window and Glass Association New Zealand’s awards
Expert believes mortgage rates won't get as high as expected
Expert believes mortgage rates won't get as high as expected
A home loan expert believes interest rates on mortgages have peaked at the current level of between 5 and 6 percent.
Lim urges farmers to bare all about food
Lim urges farmers to bare all about food
My Food Bag co-founder Nadia Lim has challenged sheep and beef farmers to bare all about farming or risk others making up their own stories about red meat.
Read more