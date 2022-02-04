Tighter jobs, inflation nudge OCR forecast

An "exceedingly tight labour market" and "high medium-term inflation" has prompted the ASB bank to increase its forecast for New Zealand’s official cash rate (OCR).

ASB had predicted the Reserve Bank of New Zealand would increase the cash rate to peak at 2% this year, but after this week’s labour market figures it had increased its forecast to a peak of 2.75% in early 2023.

That would come with steady paced increases of 25 basis points throughout the year.

The bank saw a two-sided risk with the forecast, with higher inflation on the topside and "some sort of housing-related hiccup" on the downside, ASB senior economist Mike Jones said.

On Wednesday, Stats NZ released its labour market figures for the last quarter of 2021, which found unemployment had fallen to a record low of 3.2%.

The "surprise" in the figures was that there was not a bigger lift in wage growth, Mr Jones said.

The private sector’s labour cost index, which combined all salary and wage rates, increased by 0.7%, the same as the third quarter.

That went against the market’s expectations of 0.9% rise.

ASB believed that wage growth would accelerate over 2022 given how tight the market for labour was and the rising cost of living.

"But the fact it hasn’t happened to date reduces the odds of a 50bps RBNZ rate rise later this month in our view, the chances of which had been rising until now," Mr Jones said.

The Reserve Bank’s first of seven monetary policy announcements for the year is on February 23.