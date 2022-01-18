Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Toothfish vessel visits Dunedin

    1. Business

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    Antarctic Aurora waits at the Fryatt St wharf in Dunedin yesterday.The ship is designed to catch toothfish in the deep waters between the 50th parallel and the Antarctic with almost no bycatch and minimal disruption to the ocean environments.

    The 61.9m vessel can catch fish down to 2000m within the Southern Ocean, where strong winds, huge seas and freezing conditions are an issue.

    The ship departed at 1.24pm back to Nelson.

     

     

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter