Toothfish vessel visits Dunedin

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Antarctic Aurora waits at the Fryatt St wharf in Dunedin yesterday. The ship is designed to catch toothfish in the deep waters between the 50th parallel and the Antarctic with almost no bycatch and minimal disruption to the ocean environments.

The 61.9m vessel can catch fish down to 2000m within the Southern Ocean, where strong winds, huge seas and freezing conditions are an issue.

The ship departed at 1.24pm back to Nelson.