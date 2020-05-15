Tourism agencies take strong local action

Queenstown. Photo: Getty Images

Tourism organisations across the South pre-empted yesterday’s Budget with local campaigns to boost the domestic tourist industry.

A $400million targeted tourism recovery fund and a domestic tourism campaign to assist the industry’s recovery was announced by Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis yesterday.

Most official tourism bureaus were a step ahead of that.

Destination Queenstown yesterday launched the "#WeAreQueenstown" campaign — one of many across Otago-Southland.

Interim chief executive officer Ann Lockhart said the campaign was to tell "our story from the inside out". "The campaign encourages support of local business and is focused at keeping our businesses connected with potential customers."

A domestic winter campaign to launch on June 1 focused on the ski season, she said.

Tourism organisation Great South has partnered with Destination Fiordland to launch a joint "rediscover #MYSOUTHLAND" campaign.

Great South general manager for tourism and events, Bobbi Brown said the campaign launched yesterday online, with a different area each day, beginning with Fiordland today.

In Wanaka, the "LoveWanaka, Supporting Local" campaign, started on May 1. The initiative comes from Lake Wanaka Tourism partnered with Ignite Wanaka.

Lake Wanaka Tourism general manager James Helmore said the initial response had been "phenomenal" and hoped it would build through lockdown Alert Level 2 and beyond.

"Reconnect with Central Otago" is the theme for Tourism Central Otago’s return to destination marketing as lockdown eased and general manager Dylan Rushbrook said the digital campaign targeted people making travel decisions and showcasing wide open spaces and with a focus on wellness.

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said the council was working with its economic development agency Clutha Development on a promotional campaign for spring this year.

"We view investment in a spring-summer campaign promoting the district as best value for money."