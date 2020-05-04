Trans-Tasman bubble closer

Work on creating a trans-Tasman travel 'bubble' is moving at pace and domestic tourism operators will learn on Thursday whether people will be allowed to travel within New Zealand for holidays under Alert Level 2, which may arrive as early as Tuesday next week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hinted strongly that she had heard the calls from cash-strapped domestic tourism operators for people to be allowed to travel within the country once level 2 restrictions are in place.

"I know they are hoping to see this," she told today's post-Cabinet press conference. "I've heard not only the tourism industry but also those separated regionally from family and friends."

However, details on life at level 2, which were discussed at Cabinet today, will not be released until Thursday, which Ardern said would give people and businesses "time to prepare" for whenever level 2 was imposed.

Next Monday's Cabinet meeting will decide on whether and when to move to so-called alert level 2, at which point most retail and hospitality businesses can expect to start operating again, albeit with strict physical distancing and other health measures in place.

The discussion took place against a backdrop of no new cases of Covid-19 being reported today, although one case previously suspected case was confirmed.

Ardern stressed the zero cases milestone was achieved because of the country's adherence to the strictest level of lockdown, which lifted a week ago.

The two weeks between then and next Monday's Cabinet consideration of a further relaxation of restrictions was only just long enough for one cycle of the virus's incubation.

"It does give us a minimum amount of time," said Ardern, who is watching closely for any sign of growth in daily numbers of the virus as New Zealanders begin to live less cautiously than during the initial five-week lockdown.

Some medical experts argued a longer period at level 3 was required.

However, the Government is contending with a growing clamour from suffering businesses for a return to more normal trading as quickly as possible.

Ardern will also attend a digital meeting of the Australian federal Cabinet tomorrow, at which the trans-Tasman bubble idea will be discussed, along with the use of phone apps to assist with contact tracing to continue to halt the transmission of the Covid-19 virus, which both countries appear to be on track to eliminate: meaning that incidence of the disease will be so limited that it will be able to be stopped whenever it appears.

Attendance of a New Zealand Prime Minister at the Australian federal Cabinet was unprecedented, Ardern claimed.

She urged that the public shouldn't expect freedom of movement between the two countries, without quarantine restrictions, in the "very very near short term."

"It's not going to happen in a couple of weeks' time," she said.

However, she did not rule out the possibility that trans-Tasman travel could occur with level restrictions in place.

The neighbouring countries have claimed success in substantially slowing the progress of the coronavirus epidemic to a level well below the United States, Britain and Europe.

Australia has recorded around 6800 infections and 96 deaths, and New Zealand 1487 cases and 20 fatalities. Both have a Covid-19 mortality rate of just 1% and have maintained low single digit rises in new cases for weeks, successes they attribute to social distancing regulations and widespread testing.

"Both our countries' strong record of fighting the virus has placed us in the enviable position of being able to plan the next stage in our economic rebuild and to include trans-Tasman travel and engagement in our strategy," Ardern said.

