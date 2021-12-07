Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Tunnels at goldmine over 1km deep

    Tunnels at the new underground goldmine deep beneath Waiuta have now passed the 1km mark.

    Portal work at the Snowy River mine began a year ago, and the project now employs 46 staff.

    The project is partly funded by a $15 million Government loan, as well as private finance.

    Both tunnels are 5m wide and 5m high, and so far total 2.5km in length. They will eventually be 3.5km long, with a 500m drill drive for diamond drilling the resource below the old workings.

    The completion date is April 2023.

    "The team is working very well. Fifteen months of hard work, and the safety performance is good," according to Federation Mining founder Mark Le Messurier.

    The project will redevelop the abandoned Blackwater mine, which has not been mined since the deep shaft collapsed in 1951.

    If the resource is viable, staff numbers will increase to 100 as it moves into full production.

    It could potentially triple gold production on the Coast.

     

