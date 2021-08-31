Two HelloFresh employees test positive for virus

Founder and chief executive Tom Rutledge confirmed two staff members who shared the same shift have tested positive. Photo: NZ Herald

A number of HelloFresh distribution staff are in isolation after two Auckland employees have tested positive for Covid-19.

In an email to customers, Founder and chief executive Tom Rutledge confirmed two staff members who shared the same shift have tested positive and it is unknown whether the cases are linked.

All staff who were working the same shift as the two positive cases are being asked to get tested and self-isolate until further advice from the local public health authority.

"Our site has been deep cleaned and ARPHS has confirmed that the HelloFresh product is safe for distribution and consumption," Rutledge said.

However, he warned customers the company may be unable to complete deliveries.

"We will be working hard to adapt our operations as quickly as possible to account for this workforce shortage, however in some cases we will be unable to complete deliveries."

One Hello Fresh customer received a text on Monday night confirming that their scheduled delivery will not be delivered.