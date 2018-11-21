Uber launches misconduct campaign to educate users

In guidelines sent out to users earlier this month, Uber outlined new rules it would impose including that there must be no physical contact with the driver or fellow riders. Photo: Reuters

Uber is wheeling out its take on sex education.

The ridesharing company has rolled out its The Driving Change Initiative, which outlines what users and drivers should and shouldn't do inside a vehicle.

Leering, staring, comments about appearance, displaying indecent material, asking whether someone is in a relationship and soliciting sex is considered sexual misconduct. As is non-consensual touching, kissing or sex.

The initiative also advises those who witness cases of sexual assault and violence on how to help the victim.

In guidelines sent out to users earlier this month, Uber outlined new rules it would impose including that there must be no physical contact with the driver or fellow riders.

"As our community guidelines make clear, you shouldn't touch or flirt with other people in the car. As a reminder, Uber has a no sex rule. That's no sexual conduct with drivers or fellow riders, no matter what," Uber said.

It said that nobody should hit or otherwise hurt a driver or fellow passengers, and use of inappropriate and abusive language or gestures could also lead to a ban.

"Asking overly personal questions, using verbal threats, and making comments or gestures that are aggressive, sexual, discriminatory, or disrespectful" are not allowed, it said.

In an email sent to New Zealand users at the beginning of the month, the company also spelt out other reasons why you could lose access to Uber as a rider.

This includes damaging drivers' or other passengers' property, damaging the car, breaking or vandalising a phone, intentionally spilling food or drink, smoking, or vomiting due to excessive alcohol consumption.

Unwanted contact with the driver or fellow passenger after the trip is over could also get you kicked off the app. This includes texting, calling, or visiting someone in person after a ride has been completed.

In the past four years, 103 Uber drivers have been accused of sexual assault or abuse in the US, according to a CNN investigation.

At least 31 of these drivers have been convicted for crimes, which include false imprisonment, rape or forcible touching.

The San Francisco-based company has been under scrutiny itself over allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at its corporate office.