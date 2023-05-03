Unemployment rate remains steady

File photo: ODT

The official unemployment rate for the March quarter has stuck firm, unchanged at 3.4%.

In the March 2023 quarter, the labour force participation rate increased to 72% and the employment rate increased to 69.5%.

Both are the highest rates recorded since the household labour force survey began in 1986.

Employment and the working-age population increased by 23,000 in the March 2023 quarter, Stats NZ said.

Women led the way. In the March 2023 quarter, the seasonally adjusted labour force participation rate for women increased to 67.7% – the highest rate since the series began in 1986.

"Where men’s labour force participation rates have remained fairly stable, women’s rates have been steadily increasing over the last 30 years, narrowing the gap in engagement between men and women in New Zealand’s workforce," StatsNZ said.

Meanwhile, wages continued to rise.

In the year to the March 2023 quarter, all salary and wage rates (including overtime) as measured by the labour cost index, increased 4.3%, compared with 4.1% in the year to the December 2022 quarter.

Average total weekly earnings (including overtime) per full-time equivalent employee, as measured by the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), rose 7.1% in the year to the March 2023 quarter.

Average ordinary time hourly earnings in the QES rose 7.6% in the year to the March 2023 quarter.

Annual wage cost inflation is at its highest level since the series began in 1992, up from 4.1% in the year to the December 2022 quarter," Stats NZ business prices manager Bryan Downes said.

"This aligns with other wage measures, like the unadjusted LCI (labour cost index) and average hourly earnings, both of which also had the largest annual increases on record."

Wage cost inflation is the percentage change in all salary and wage rates (including overtime) in the LCI, which measures changes in the cost of labour incurred by businesses, adjusting for changes in the quality, quantity, and type of work.

The largest contribution to national wage inflation over the quarter came from the healthcare and social assistance industry.

Of the 1% quarterly rise, over a fifth came from wage growth in healthcare and social assistance roles.

Average ordinary time hourly earnings, measured by the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) increased 7.6 percent to reach $38.93.

This figure is the mean value of wages and salaries paid per hour, excluding overtime in jobs measured by the QES, so it can rise or fall as the type of work being done changes.

Labour market data for the first quarter was released at 10.45 - including fresh numbers for the unemployment rate and wage growth.

Reading the tea leaves, economists largely got it right - picking the labour market would stay tight with little change from the previous rate of 3.4%.

Westpac and Kiwibank picked no change at all, ASB predicted a slight bump to 3.5% and ANZ picked a dip to 3.3%.

Regardless of where the final number landed, "the labour market remains tight as a drum," said Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr.

Meanwhile, wage growth would likely continue to lift as labour demand remains strong, and employees sought pay rises in a cost of living crisis, he said.

Kiwibank expects the annual wage bill will hit a new survey high of 4.6%.

Wage growth tended to be the most lagging element of the economic cycle, said Westpac senior economist Michael Gordon.

"With that in mind, we think that the current upturn in wage growth has further to go, even with consumer price inflation now clearly past its peak.

Westpac expected a 1.1% rise in the Labour Cost Index (LCI) for the March quarter, which would take the annual growth rate to a record high of 4.4%.

There is a broad consensus that we are headed toward an unemployment peak of about 5.5% as the economy slows.

Compounding the forecasts for this quarter, on two fronts, is the ongoing fallout from the Auckland flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle.

The weather events add a layer of complexity to the economy through the immediate financial damage they caused - literally wiping out businesses and jobs - as well as adding to labour shortages in the construction sector as the rebuilding gets underway.